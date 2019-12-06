Register
14:30 GMT +306 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    New Year's Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova

    Rare Massive 'Christmas Comet' Outburst on Closest Pass to Earth in History Captured by NASA

    Twitter/NASA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/104915/51/1049155125.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/201912061077501648-rare-massive-christmas-comet-outburst-on-closest-pass-to-earth-in-history-captured-by-nasa-/

    Wirtanen is a small short-period comet that was festively dubbed the "Christmas Comet" in 2018, as it grew bright enough to see with binoculars in dark sky and with the naked eye as it passes through some of the most prominent constellations of the season.

    Using data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), astronomers at the University of Maryland (UMD), in College Park, Maryland, have captured the most complete and detailed observation ever recorded of a comet's spontaneous outburst.

    The team of scientists reported their results in a paper, First Results from TESS Observations of Comet 46P/Wirtanen, published on 22 November in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

    TESS recorded the moment ice and dust exploded from the comet in 2018 as it made its closest pass to Earth.

    The burst lasted for 20 days and ejected 2.2 million pounds of dust and ice.

    A series of images were used by NASA to create a timelapse of the rare event.

    Tony Farnham, a research scientist in the UMD Department of Astronomy and the lead author of the research paper, said:

    “With 20 days' worth of very frequent images, we were able to assess changes in brightness very easily. That's what TESS was designed for, to perform its primary job as an exoplanet surveyor.”

    The scientist shared his enthusiasm of how fortunate the research team was in terms of timing:

    “We can't predict when comet outbursts will happen. But even if we somehow had the opportunity to schedule these observations, we couldn't have done any better in terms of timing. The outburst happened mere days after the observations started.”

    The scientist also explained why this particular comet had been singled out for the study:

    “Wirtanen was a high priority for us because of its close approach in late 2018, so we decided to use its appearance in the TESS images as a test case to see what we could get out of it. We did so and were very surprised!” said Tony Farnham.

    Wirtanen's outburst occurred on 26 September 2018 and happened in two phases.

    There was an hour-long flash followed by a more steady second stage that gradually become brighter over the next eight hours after the outburst.

    Once it reached peak brightness, Wirtanen began to fade.

    The most common comet activity occurs when sunlight vaporises the ice near the surface of the nucleus.

    However, many comets, for reasons still unknown to science, experience occasional spontaneous outbursts that can significantly, but temporarily increase the comet's activity.

    The researchers have suggested a few possible reasons for this, including a thermal or chemical event on its surface.

    Underscoring the significance of the study, NASA said:

    “Studies of the outburst behaviour, especially in the early brightening stages that are difficult to capture, can help us understand the physical and thermal properties of the comet.”

    While the current study describes initial results, Farnham, Kelley and their colleagues look forward to further analyses of Wirtanen, as well as other comets in TESS' field of view.

    “We also don't know what causes natural outbursts and that's ultimately what we want to find,” Farnham said.

    “There are at least four other comets in the same area of the sky where TESS made these observations, with a total of about 50 comets expected in the first two years' worth of TESS data. There's a lot that can come of these data.”

    Wirtanen was first spotted orbiting the sun by astronomer Carl Wirtanen in 1948, but last year it came within 30 times the distance to the moon, and was dubbed the "Christmas Comet", as it grew bright enough to see with binoculars and, in dark sky, with the naked eye.

    Like all comets, Wirtanen is a frozen 4-billion-year-old relic from the formation of the solar system.

    Its elliptical orbit takes it out near the orbit of Jupiter at its farthest point from the Sun, and at its closest approach, it’s about the same distance from the Sun as the Earth.

    The closest approach to Earth was registered on 16 December 2018 when the comet was just 11.5 million kilometres away, or about 30 Earth-Moon separations. That’s the 10th closest approach of any comet in modern times!

    Wirtanen was actually the original target for close investigation by the Rosetta spacecraft, planned by the European Space Agency, but an inability to meet the launch window caused Rosetta to be sent to a different target instead.

    Related:

    Watch ‘Sungrazer’ Comet Ram Directly Into the Sun
    Enigmatic 'Unknown' Objects Snapped by US Shuttles in Orbit Found by UFO Hunter in NASA Archive
    Indian Space Agency Says It Located Vikram Lander in September - Without NASA's Help
    Photo: Astronomers Release New, Up-Close Images of Interstellar Comet Borisov
    Video: NASA’s Sun-Grazing Parker Probe Finds ‘Rogue Wave’ in Solar Wind
    Tags:
    Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, Rosetta probe, Rosetta, Rosetta, NASA, NASA, comet, Comet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse