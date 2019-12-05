Scientists Find Way to Save $3 Billion a Year Worth of Electricity

According to experts, today the main loss of electricity on power lines is associated with corona discharge, an independent discharge of electrodes with a significant surface curvature in the air in highly inhomogeneous fields (mainly in wet weather).
These losses are estimated at a huge amount, up to $3 billion per year. The problem has existed since the invention of power lines, but it hasn’t yet been completely resolved.
"We’ve managed to reduce corona power losses from 20% to 40% by coating aluminium wires with hydrophilic porous nanocomposite containing carbon nanoparticles. We used the microplasma oxidation method, which is characterised by its simplicity and manufacturability," Zinetula Insepov, one of the authors of the study, professor at NRNU MEPhI, said.
In the future, the scientists plan to expand the scope of their study and implement the development both on existing power lines and at plants that produce electric cable for power lines.
All comments
Show new comments (0)