High-Speed 'Space Pyramid': Enormous Asteroid Hurls Towards Earth

The estimated size of the approaching asteroid could be comparable to a commercial airliner or possibly even to the Great Pyramid of Giza, according to information released by NASA.

It seems that Earth is about to receive an interstellar visitor this week, as a gigantic asteroid whose size might rival that of Egyptian pyramids heads towards our planet at a speed of about 27,000 kilometers per hour.

First spotted by NASA on 27 November, the massive space object is expected to pass by our planet on 6 December, at a distance of roughly 5.4 million kilometers which is equivalent to around 14 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

The asteroid's estimated diameter ranges from 73 to 160 meters, the latter figure making it taller than the Great Pyramid of Giza, while even the most conservative estimate puts it as comparable with the wingspan of a commercial airliner.

Previously, NASA predicted that a a 128-meter-long space rock could collide with our planet on 6 May 2022, potentially causing devastating consequences by wiping out an entire city just in seconds and causing millions of deaths.