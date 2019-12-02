Register
17:41 GMT +302 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A photo taken on December 3, 2015 shows an ix35 Fuel Cell vehicle by Korean car manufacturer Hyundai at a short time Air Liquide hydrogen temporary station during an demonstration by Hyundai France on the Place de l'Alma in Paris

    Scientists Come Up With New Way to Get Most Environmentally Friendly Fuel

    © AFP 2019 / ERIC PIERMONT
    Tech
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/105529/12/1055291258.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/201912021077463344-scientists-come-up-with-new-way-to-get-most-environmentally-friendly-fuel/

    Scientists at NUST MISiS, together with their foreign colleagues, have discovered a material that can make it possible to omit expensive noble metals while producing environmentally friendly hydrogen fuel. The developments were published in ACS Energy Letters magazine.

    Alternative green energy is steadily gaining popularity. The simplest ways are leading – solar and wind energy. The effectiveness of its storage and use depends on the method of converting electrical energy into chemical energy of the synthesised fuel.

    Hydrogen is the most successful fuel that can be obtained from green electricity. The amount of heat from hydrogen combustion is several times higher than that of hydrocarbon combustion, and it produces only water that doesn't pose any environmental threat. However, common methods for producing hydrogen are either expensive or not effective enough.

    A promising way to produce hydrogen is electrolysis, the decomposition of water into oxygen and hydrogen on a catalyst using electricity. The most effective catalyst is platinum, an expensive and rare metal. The problem of using platinum is not only its cost, but also the efficiency of the catalysis process itself, since only the surface of the platinum element is involved in the reaction, while the rest of it is "excess".

    Using atom-thick plates could be the solution, but the platinum structure doesn't allow the manufacture of stable two-dimensional elements.

    "Back in the 1930s, it was shown that a two-dimensional crystal would be unstable. However, recent studies have refuted this for compounds with covalent bonds, which allowed to reconceptualise the possibility of creating two-dimensional catalysts", Zakhar Popov, a senior researcher at the "Inorganic Nanomaterials" Laboratory at NUST MISiS, explained.
    A concept artist rendition of the Holmere Project in Denmark.
    © URBAN POWER for Hvidovre municipality
    Holmere Project Concept Art

    While exploring a new class of two-dimensional materials, NUST MISIS scientists, together with their colleagues from Hungary (Institute for Technical Physics and Materials Science, Centre for Energy Research, Hungarian Academy of Sciences) and South Korea (Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science), have discovered a material that is quite capable of meeting the requirements of power engineers – two-dimensional molybdenum disulphide (MoS₂) showed the necessary properties during strong oxidation.

    "Molybdenum disulphide had been considered as a catalyst before we found that it can be strongly oxidised. However, at that time catalysis was only along the edges of the plate, while oxidation made it possible to use the entire surface due to the material's unique feature – monatomic centres form on its surface, on which the chemical reaction occurs", Pavel Sorokin, leading researcher at the "Inorganic Nanomaterials" Laboratory at NUST MISiS, noted.

    According to him, the issue of using two-dimensional materials as catalysts is still at the stage of primary laboratory research and theoretical modelling. The main area of ​​study today is semiconductors for electronic devices.

    Currently, scientists have shown the effectiveness of laboratory samples, but the introduction of this technology is a matter of the future. The research team continues searching for promising two-dimensional compounds for catalysis.

    Tags:
    nanotechnology, nanotechnology, Russian National University of Science and Technology (MISiS), science, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse