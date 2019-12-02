Astronauts from Expedition 61 Venture Outside ISS for Spacewalk - Video

The outing will mark the 11th spacewalk this year and the third venture outside the ISS for European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano and his colleague from NASA Drew Morgan.

Astronauts Luca Parmitano and Andrew Morgan are venturing outside the International Space Station to continue upgrade work of the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer - the station's cosmic ray detector experiment module.

The two crewmates have been tasked with heading to the far side of the station’s starboard truss structure to perform their work.

Parmitano previously stated that the work is difficult, comparable to an "open heart surgery", but the astronauts are ready to repair the spectrometer.

