Users Around the World Report Problems with Twitter

According to the outage map provided by the Downdetector website, most reports are coming from the East Coast of the United States, with some also coming from Japan and the United Kingdom.

Users around the world have reported having problems with Twitter, the Downdetector website showed on Friday.

Twitter is having issues since 9:10 PM EST. https://t.co/qqqwagPRpH RT if it's down for you as well #Twitterdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 30, 2019

Most people have issues accessing the website, while also using Twitter on their iPhones and iPads.

Many users have also been tweeting about their latest struggles with technology, saying they have had difficulty posting the tweets.

My Twitter keeps freezing up. It keeps saying Opps it is nothing you have done. Is anyone else having that problem? — kathy bush🌊🌊 (@kayaeger1) November 30, 2019

Anyone else having problems with Twitter not sending your tweets? — {Raven} 🏳️‍🌈 ♿ 🌊 ☽⛤☾ (@yamimichi) November 30, 2019

Right! Originally I said - “aww sweet Tom! - thank you for updating to confirm he’s a total knob. Sorry he’s a Manc too! Think glitch is a problem with Twitter - just seen someone post about same thing.” pic.twitter.com/UESmooVo4B — Rachel 🐝 (@fragrantfeline) November 30, 2019

I’m trying to post something with a picture. I can post just text but with a pic this comes up pic.twitter.com/gyVGMCTBlr — Vidman ~ Dan Lauckner (@vidman) November 30, 2019

The Downdetector website collects data around the world and identifies technological glitches.