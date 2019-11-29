Register
15:04 GMT +329 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Tardis located: North Pole

    NASA Special Missions to Find Out What Makes Gadgets Work Strangely at Earth's Poles

    CC BY 2.0 / Christopher Michel / Tardis located: North Pole
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107213/30/1072133081.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/201911291077436387-nasa-special-mission-earth-pole/

    For years, researchers have been puzzled by a mysterious phenomenon occurring above the North and South Poles, as something interferes with devices using radio or satellite connections. Scientists suggest that the answer to this has to do with the polar cusps – funnel-like entrances for solar winds.

    The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is set to carry out three missions to investigate the so-called northern polar cusp, which may possibly give a clue towards explaining the strange phenomenon making gadgets act up there.

    This is not the only mystery of the funnels at the North and South Poles, through which winds from the Sun enter our planet’s atmosphere – other regions are shielded by our planet’s magnetic field. The northern polar cusp also has a patch of dense atmosphere. This, according to Mark Conde, the principal investigator on one of these missions – Cusp Region Experiment-2 (CREX-2), is associated with a pressure change that would “cause a continuous hurricane stronger than anything seen in meteorological records" if it occurred at ground level. This blob could be hampering the work of special spacecraft and satellites, impacting GPS and other signals because of the severe turbulence.

    As Science Alert reports, it is hoped that these missions will provide a better look at these enigmatic irregularities, which can result in disruptions of communication systems, and to predict its behaviour in the future.

    "Turbulence is one of the really hard remaining questions in classical physics. We don't really know what it is because we have no direct measurements yet”, said Norwegian space physicist Jøran Moen, who leads Cusp Irregularities-5, intended to measure turbulence and distinguish it from electric waves.

    Solar Storms Ignite X-ray Northern Lights on Jupiter
    © NASA . X-ray: NASA/CXC/UCL/W
    Jupiter Shows Off Amazing 'Northern Lights' When Swept by Solar Winds
    The third mission is called the Cusp Heating Investigation (CHI) and, according to the scientific outlets, it is set to look into the flow of plasmas and gases in the funnel to find out how they grow and influence each other.

    Apart from these three missions, there are six more ventures tasked with finding out more about the northern polar cusp – some of these have already been carried out.

    "Each mission has its own strengths", the head of CHI, physicist Miguel Larsen, told the outlet.

    Related:

    Jupiter Shows Off Amazing 'Northern Lights' When Swept by Solar Winds
    Satellites Spot ‘Shocking’ Phenomenon as Solar Winds Send Invisible Shockwave Zooming Past Earth
    Tags:
    Sun, Earth, solar winds, South Pole, North Pole, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bolivian wrestler Blanca Perez, aka Katy The Beautiful, a member of the Fighting Cholitas, fights with a male wrestler at Sharks of the Ring wrestling club in El Alto, Bolivia, on November 24, 2019.
    In Petticoat and Hat: The Art of Cholita Wrestling
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse