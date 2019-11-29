Ive joined Apple in 1992 and since 1996 was responsible for the design of the company's core products, including the popular iPhone and Mac.

Former Apple designer Jony Ive has disappeared from the list of executive profiles on the company's leadership page.

Jony Ive has officially left Apple as his biography page from Apple’s executive leadership page has been removed. Jony Ive joined Apple in 1992 and has led Apple’s design team since 1996. pic.twitter.com/fVe5l0HIUU — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) November 28, 2019

Ive announced his decision earlier in June, but did not mention the actual timing of his departure.

According to the former executive, he is going to start his own design business dubbed "LoveFrom", along with his longtime friend and collaborator Marc Newson, the Financial Times reported.

Ive and Newson previous famous collaborations include the Apple Watch, a diamond ring, and a Christmas tree.

New photos of the solid (man-made) diamond ring Jony Ive designed with his LoveFrom business partner Marc Newson.



The ring sold for $256,250 at auction with proceeds going to RED. pic.twitter.com/PR4NFmhWA8 — kif (@kifleswing) September 5, 2019

Throwback to when I went to see Jony Ive and Marc Newson’s Christmas tree installation at Claridge’s in London, 2016. pic.twitter.com/8xU0v1vgX7 — Saif Aslam (@msaifaslam) November 24, 2019

Apple, however, will be one of LoveFrom's clients.