Roscosmos May Delay Progress MS-13 Cargo Spacecraft ISS Launch Due to Revealed Problems

"Critical observations have been made during works at the Baikonur spaceport on preparing the launch of the Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft within the 74th ISS supply mission. As of now, the problems have been eliminated, and all the on-board systems are being checked," Roscosmos said.
Roscosmos also pledged to announce the date of the launch later.
The Progress MS-13 spacecraft is expected to deliver various cargo to the ISS, including New Year gifts for astronauts.
The launch was initially planned for 6 December, but then rescheduled to December 1 at NASA's request not to hinder the docking of the US Dragon cargo spacecraft, also scheduled for 6 December.
