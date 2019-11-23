‘Share It With the World’: New Mobile App Allows Users to Make Selfies From Outer Space

Cameras aboard Airbus Earth-observation satellites are now available for everybody to make use of to take a picture from outside the planet via a new mobile application.

The new app, which was given the name Spelfie, captures images of users using almost 50 Airbus Earth-observation satellites that are circling around our planet over the height of 400 miles (643 km), according to the Daily Mail.

Images taken by the app do not feature a close view of the user’s face. The app is designed to snap a wider view of event such as climate protest.

For example, activist Isabel Wijsen, a member of an environmental movement called Bye-Bye Plastic Bags, was attending a rally against plastic pollution on the island of Bali in Indonesia and she used Spelfie app to take a picture of the event, where activists spelled out words ‘ACT NOW’ on a polluted beach.

Here it is! 👩‍🚀



🛰️The first #Spelfie as seen on @CBBC!🛰️



Mission Control is honoured to have been part of Isabel and @BBPB_bali's inspirational campaign, fighting to reduce plastic pollution on the island of Bali.🏝️



'ACT NOW'. We only have one planet.🌏#SavingOurBeautifulBali pic.twitter.com/88yRMuCi0x — spelfie (@spelfie_ltd) November 18, 2019

“Spelfie is a movement of people who want to change the world and make a difference. The power of a spelfie can help raise awareness globally, encouraging others to join in and want to make a difference too. Just take a selfie and share it with the world… show them that you were there,” read the description of the new app on the official website.

Users of the app can confirm their willingness to attend a registered event in the app and during the event can take selfies using the app. Satellites cameras will take snaps of the event according to a specified place and time.