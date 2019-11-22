Register
16:56 GMT +322 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dr. Danny G. Mead, an assistant research scientist in the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia, works with vials containing mosquitoes, which were caught last week in Albany, Ga., in the Wildlife Health building on the university campus in Athens, Ga. on Wednesday, April 7, 2004.

    Scientists Double Effectiveness of Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Synthesis

    © AP Photo / ALLEN SULLIVAN
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 41
    Subscribe

    Scientists at Tyumen State University (UNTM), together with their colleagues from Omsk and Kokshetau in Kazakhstan, have developed an effective method to synthesise anti-inflammatory compounds that can be used in drugs. The findings were published in Chemistry of Heterocyclic Compounds magazine.

    Today, medicine is constantly in need of new drugs, that have higher pharmacological activity, are less toxic and have no negative side effects. The synthesis and study of the bioactivity of new organic molecules are also necessary, since there’s the phenomenon of addiction, as well as resistance to many modern drugs.

    Nonsteroidal compounds with anti-inflammatory activity based on oxazole-pyridine derivatives occupy a special place in modern medicine. It’s known that they not only have anti-inflammatory and analgesic, but also antibacterial and antitumor activity.

    However, modern methods to synthesise organic compounds based on oxazole-pyridine derivatives give a low reaction yield. In addition, by-products are formed during the reaction, which complicates the process of obtaining the desired compound.

    The authors of the study have proposed a new method to synthesise the 5-methyl-7-phenyl-2-(chloromethyl) oxazole [5,4-b] pyridine anti-inflammatory compound. According to the classical scheme, the chemical yield is about 20%. The researchers have managed to conduct a synthesis reaction with a chemical yield of 38-51%.

    © REUTERS / Paul Wilkinson/Oxford University
    British Professor Sir Peter Ratcliffe in Trio of Nobel Prize Winners for Medicine
    “Based on laboratory-available organic compounds with the basic structure of a pyridine (or pyridone) molecule, we want to carry out chemical modifications in order to obtain new compounds with high biological activity, which could be used as medicines”, Irina Palamarchuk, the research engineer of the chromatography and spectroscopy department of UTMN, told Sputnik.

    The research team used classical methods and techniques of fine organic synthesis. In the future, the researchers plan to continue targeted modification with the introduction of pharmacophore groups; they also plan to study the “structure - biological activity” relations of new pyridine derivatives.

    Tags:
    drugs, tests, medicine, scientists, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse