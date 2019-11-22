Astronauts Perform Spacewalk to Repair ISS Cosmic Ray Detector Module - Video

Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano and NASA Flight Engineer Andrew Morgan perform a spacewalk in order to repair the International Space Station's (ISS) cosmic ray detector experiment module - the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (ASA).
According to Parmitano, the whole work is difficult, comparable to an "open heart surgery", but the astronauts are ready to repair the spectrometer. The instrument allows scholars to explore the nature of anti-matter, dark matter, and the origins of the universe.
