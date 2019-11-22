License Granted to Microsoft to Export 'Mass-Market Software' to Huawei

Following the Trump administration's decision to grant license extensions to companies to continue doing business with Chinese tech giant Huawei, Microsoft announced it had received such a permit.

“On November 20, the US Department of Commerce granted Microsoft’s request for a license to export mass-market software to Huawei," a Microsoft spokesperson told Reuters Thursday evening. "We appreciate the Department’s action in response to our request."

Six months ago, the Trump administration placed Huawei, the world's largest internet router maker and second-largest cellphone maker, on a Department of Commerce blacklist, requiring US firms to obtain special licenses in order to sell the company goods. The move followed longstanding speculation by US intelligence that Beijing required the firm to potentially help it spy on users - accusations denied by both the Chinese government and Huawei, which is headquartered in Shenzhen.

