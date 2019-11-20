SpaceX Joins Race to Send Starship to the Moon by 2022

The aerospace manufacturer was chosen on Monday to, along with other 4 companies, compete to deliver robotic payloads to the moon as part of NASA’s plans to send humans back to the lunar surface by 2024.

SpaceX president and chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell said during a NASA teleconference on Monday that SpaceX may start making trips to the moon by 2022, according to Space.com.

"We are aiming to be able to drop Starship on the lunar surface in 2022," said Shotwell on Monday.

The company, for which this would be its first spacecraft landing away from Earth, said that its reusable rocket will reduce the expense of space exploration and make it more sustainable.

Although SpaceX, founded in 2002, was selected on 18 November by NASA as one of five companies eligible to join the agency’s programme to deliver a commercial payload (CLPS) to the moon's surface, this selection does not fully guarantee that SpaceX will realize NASA’s mission of 2024.

This selection gives SpaceX the eligibility to compete with other companies such as Blue Origin, Sierra Nevada Corp., Ceres Robotics and Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc. on a NASA lunar delivery service contract.

In November 2018, NASA announced a group of nine eligible companies that could participate in the CLPS programme. Two of the companies are now scheduled to transport agency equipment and other payloads to the lunar surface in July 2021.