Register
23:17 GMT +316 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A visitor walks by a wooden guardian statue of the Ka of the king wearing the Names Headcloth displayed as part of 'Tutankhamun, the treasure of the Pharaoh', an exhibition in partnership with the Grand Egyptian Museum at the Grande Halle of La Villette in Paris, France, Thursday, March 21, 2019.

    Egyptologist Reveals What Verses Travelled From Tutankhamun’s Tomb to Its Discoverer’s Grave

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Tech
    Get short URL
    230
    Subscribe

    Howard Carter became the man who revealed the treasures of the so-called “boy king”, who became the omnipotent ruler of Ancient Egypt at nine but mysteriously died several years later, in 1922. Part of his greatest discovery followed him to his grave.

    Egyptologist Zahi Hawass has revealed that renowned archeologist Howard Carter loved one of the religious artifacts from Tutankhamun’s tomb so much that he even requested to have the prayer which is inscribed on it displayed on his tomb.

    “My favourite treasure is the wishing cup... This was also Howard Carter’s favourite piece. On that piece, there is a religious prayer that Howard Carter requested to be written on his grave. When I visited his tomb last year, I found the inscription of this cup written on it,” he told Express.co.uk.

    The message that travelled from the tomb of the ancient pharaoh to the British archeologist’s gravestone reads: "May your spirit live, may you spend millions of years, you who love Thebes, sitting with your face to the north wind, your eyes beholding happiness.”

    The cup, which is known as the Lotus Chalice, became one of the first artifacts which the British archeologists discovered in Tutankhamun’s tomb, as it reportedly rested on the ground behind the way-in of the corridor to the antechamber.

    The enigmatic pharaoh’s final abode, located in Egypt’s mysterious Valley of the Kings on the west bank of the Nile, opposite Luxor, was excavated by Carter, on behalf of Lord Carnarvon, in 1922.

    Treasure Trove of Mysteries

    The tomb was a veritable treasure trove that scientists and archaeologists laboured on for over eight years, as they removed the artifacts, wary of the fragile state of the tomb, with Carter ensuring that the findings were meticulously recorded. Since then, some of the artifacts remain shrouded in mystery, as little is known about them even today.

    One of the greatest enigmas scientists and history enthusiasts have been perplexed by is the mystery of Tutankhamun’s death. However, Hawass has set high expectations that it can be solved soon, noting that DNA technology will assist in this.

    Tutankhamun's tomb
    © Sputnik /
    Mystery Box in Tutankhamun's Tomb Opened for the First Time

    According to him, DNA tests and CT scans have already shown that the Egyptian pharaoh was not murdered, as some have believed since 1968, when X-rays found bone fragments in his skull. The new tests are said to have pointed to another injury that the 19-year-old “baby king” suffered right before his death.

    Related:

    Mystery Box in Tutankhamun's Tomb Opened for the First Time
    Egyptian Museum Receives 331 Artifacts, Including 42 Belongings of Pharaoh Tutankhamun
    Mystery of Tutankhamun's Death to Finally Be Solved?
    Tags:
    tomb, archeology, grave, Tutankhamun, Egypt, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse