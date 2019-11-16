Nissan Recalls Over 450,000 Cars Wordlwide Over Fire Risks

Most of the vehicles are being recalled in the United States, but the recall does not cover autos in Japan. It is now the third time Nissan has issued a recall due to fire fears, following the same cases in 2016 and 2018.

Nissan Motor Co. has announced recall of some 450,000 vehicles around the world over fire risks, the Kyodo News reported on Friday.

The reason for the recall was explained as due to the brake fluid leakages that could potentially set an auto on fire. Nissan added that these vehicles "were previously recalled and unrepaired, or inspected and determined to not need a repair".

The recall covers autos in the 2015 to 2019 model lineup, including Infiniti QX60 and Nissan Pathfinder SUVs.

Earlier in September, Nissan initiated a recall of its 1.23 million vehicles due to problems with the backup camera displays, the CBC News reported.