15 November 2019
    How Will Moscow Surprise Barcelona?

    Moscow wants to confirm its Smart City status by presenting electronic "smart" services at the Smart City Expo World Congress on 19-21 November in Barcelona.

    In the capital of Catalonia in Spain, representatives of the world's largest cities and technology companies will exchange experiences in implementing smart services. The main theme of this year's congress is "Dreams of smart city evolution". Specialists from 140 countries will focus on five main areas: digital transformation, urban environment, mobility, governance and finance, as well as sharing experiences between megacities.

    "At the Barcelona exhibition, ​​Moscow is determined to prove to visitors and experts that it has not only picked up the global digitalisation trend but has also reached the top among high-tech megacities", the Moscow Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development said.

    For the first time, the Moscow Government is presenting the "Moscow. Make Business" interactive matchmaking platform, which includes a catalogue of all Moscow IT exporting companies.

    "What's unique about the platform is that visitors can get acquainted not only with the companies that are represented at the exhibition, but also with other participants from the online export catalogue, and there are about 120 of them. Guests of the exhibition will have a chance to contact online any of the Moscow companies and hold a video business meeting.
    Computer cluster opens at Siberian Supercomputer Center
    For each section of the presentations, a unique 'smart' card (SmartCard) is provided, which can activate the content of the Moscow Government booth", Alexey Fursin, head of the Moscow Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development, said.

    Visitors of the Moscow Government booth will also be able to get acquainted with metropolitan companies presenting a range of IT solutions that can answer all the challenges of modern cities in key areas: human and social capital, digital government, urban environment, digital mobility, urban economy, and security.

    In addition, visitors of the exhibition will get acquainted with IT projects in education and medicine. For example, with the Unified Medical Information and Analytical System (EMIAS), Muscovites can make an appointment with a doctor online via the Mos.ru portal or with the Moscow Public Services mobile app. The system has already registered 9.3 million electronic medical records.

    Guests of the exhibition will also be able to get acquainted with development of one of Moscow's key areas – communication infrastructure.

    Today, the urban Wi-Fi network is one of the largest in the world, including more than 18,000 access points to free Wi-Fi. In addition, 4G cellular communication is already present throughout Moscow.

    The city has now started testing the fifth-generation communication networks; a 5G demo centre will open in early 2020, allowing business representatives and developers to test their solutions using real 5G equipment.

