16:41 GMT +315 November 2019
    Computer cluster opens at Siberian Supercomputer Center

    IT Export from Moscow Companies Increased by Almost 38% this Year

    © Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
    Tech
    In the first 8 months of this year, exports of high-tech IT products from Moscow companies have increased by 37.7% compared to the same period last year, reaching $244.4 million, Alexey Fursin, Head of the Moscow Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development, said regarding the participation of the city in the Web Summit 2019 in Lisbon.

    Algeria ($61.8 million), Kazakhstan ($35.1 million), and Peru ($ 24 million) have become leading importers of Moscow IT products.

    "Participation in such outstanding international exhibitions as Web Summit 2019 contributes to the further development of Moscow IT companies’ export potential. More than 80% of participants in business meetings either have already agreed to conclude agreements with foreign buyers or plan to reach such agreements in the near future", Fursin said.

    During the summit, software and hardware developers and distributors, secure cloud storage suppliers and IT services enterprises presented their products at the Made in Moscow booth.

    Work of laser probing industry in the Institute of image processing systems in Samara
    © Sputnik / Yury Strelets
    Work of laser probing industry in the Institute of image processing systems in Samara

    With the support of the Moscow Export Centre, subordinate to the Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development of Moscow, representatives of 14 Moscow companies held about 300 business meetings with prospective foreign buyers. The total export potential of the negotiations is roughly estimated at over €27 million.

    According to the Department's press service, the augmented reality technologies presented by I-Exp have enjoyed success among visitors.

    This "digital twin" of the city with a high level of detail of infrastructure objects has a wide range of applications. It allows you to combine all services in one application: from visiting attractions and ordering a taxi to tracking public transport, finding free parking and booking hotels. The engineering component of the technology makes it easier for the city's authorities to plan repair work and quickly resolve emergency situations.

    Visitors to the Made in Moscow booth were quite interested in the idChess chess game recognition platform. With a selfie stick, you can attach a smartphone with this app, which uses several ultra-precise neural networks at once, to a chess table. The application can recognise the game in real time, providing for remote training of a player.

    In addition, the developers have created personal account features for coaches and organisers of competitions, as well as their own administrative system for holding tournaments and digitising chess games.

    Laboratory of biomedical technologies. File photo
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Laboratory of biomedical technologies. File photo

    The MandarinPay service created by MandarinLab was also popular. This is an ideal solution for marketplaces, platforms, marketing and financial companies, as well as for any online business with complex and dispersed business processes.

    The service allows you to build individual payment scenarios from b2b, b2c, c2b and c2c transactions based on a universal payment interface. The exhibition's organisers became interested in the development and gave MandarinLab an opportunity to present their solutions as part of the future of money start-up showcase.

    Moscow, Russia
