Register
17:49 GMT +314 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Justice

    Scientists Have Discovered When a Sense of Fairness Appears in a Person

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The study involved 27 people from 18 to 29 years old, with 21 being the median age. The study was conducted in the form of a structured individual interview.

    Scientists from the Moscow State University of Psychology and Education (MSUPE) have investigated the psychophysiological characteristics in the formation of moral attitudes towards members of different groups and found that in adults the behaviour associated with supporting members of an alien group in an unfair infringement of their rights is accompanied by a less systemic mismatch than support of their own group members, while in children the same behaviour has the opposite pattern.

    A person consciously or unconsciously correlates their actions with moral norms, since morality is one of the most ancient ways of regulating interactions between individuals. A number of studies have shown that the same actions towards a member of one’s own and an alien group can be evaluated differently.

    MSUPE's specialists carried out a study showing that in conflict situations between members of one’s own and an alien group, where a member of one’s own group needs a resource for an optional good, while an alien group member needs that resource to survive, the moral assessment of actions changes in the course of ontogenesis (the individual development of an organism) from the unconditional support of one’s own group members to the fair treatment of members of an alien group.

    Religion
    CC0
    Britons Rejecting Religion Part of 'General Distancing from Institutions' - Professor
    Some 27 individuals, ranging in age from 18 to 29, with 21 as the mean age took part in the study. The research was conducted in the form of a structured individual interview. An individual's heart rate was recorded using the Stressmonitor programme and the Zephyr HxM wireless sensor throughout the study. For 3-4 minutes, the study participants sat silently with their eyes closed.

    Scientists conducted five-minute conversations about their studies, work, and hobbies. Then the participants were asked to solve a number of moral dilemmas. The task of the dilemma was to give an indivisible resource either to one’s own group member, who needed the resource for an optional good, or to a member of an alien group, who needed the resource to survive. The dilemmas had been used earlier in the study involving children. Systems formed at different stages of development may conflict with each other, which can lead to a systemic mismatch.

    “We have found that in more than half of the tasks described above, there’s a greater systemic mismatch indicated by heart rate variability in children supporting members of alien groups than in children who often favour a member of their own group”, Irina Sozinova, a researcher at the Institute of Experimental Psychology, Laboratory of Neurocognitive Studies of Individual Experience at the Moscow State University of Psychology and Education, stated.

    According to the experts, the increase in the number of interactions with members of alien groups and the complication of subjective experience affect the change in the moral assessment of actions in conflict situations of this type. From the perspective of a system-evolutionary approach, behaviour is implemented by updating the systems formed at different stages of ontogenesis, with the later formed systems not replacing the previously formed ones but overlapping them instead.

    It was revealed that the heart rate indicator (LF/HF) is lower when solving moral dilemmas than when talking to an experimenter and while at rest. A relationship was also found between the LF/HF score and someone else’s share of support. The more often the study participants, in response to dilemmas, supported a member of a alien group, the lower their indicator values.

    According to the researchers, based on the results obtained, it can be assumed that in adults, behaviour associated with the support of alien group members is accompanied by a less systemic mismatch than the support of their own group members. In addition, the process of solving moral dilemmas is accompanied by a less systemic mismatch than a conversation with the experimenter and while at rest.

    “It’s likely that in conflict situations, the formation of a moral assessment of actions is gradual, with adults accumulating a sufficient number of episodes of interaction with others based on a fair attitude to each other”, Irina Sozinova said.

    The results were presented as part of a report at the International Scientific and Technical Conference “Neuroinformatics-2019”.

    Tags:
    conflict, moral dilemmas, scientists, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse