Register
13:44 GMT +312 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Asteroid

    NASA Tracks Swarm of Asteroids Zooming Towards Earth at Breakneck Speed

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    151
    Subscribe

    NASA has been reportedly gearing up for planetary defense from asteroid impact for years, while a recent survey showing Americans prefer a space program that focuses on potential asteroid impacts over sending humans back to the Moon or to Mars

    Several asteroids zooming towards planet Earth at breakneck speed are expected to make “close approaches” to Earth on 12 November, NASA’s asteroid tracking system has confirmed.

    The asteroids are estimated to arrive within hours of one another, starting at 4.54 a.m. GMT.

    According to NASA’s Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the first asteroid that will approach Earth is called 2019 VW1, travelling at a speed of about 19,000 miles per hour, and estimated to be about 44 meters wide.

    The second asteroid to zoom in on Earth on Tuesday is identified as 2019 VK3 and has a diameter of 43 meters. 

    Trailing behind 2019 VK3 is 2019 VN2, which is only about 24 meters wide.

    The fourth asteroid is called 2019 UB14 and is estimated to be about 38 meters wide.

    The agency noted that it is currently moving towards Earth at a speed of 35,000 miles per hour.

    NASA has dubbed the speedy rocks Near-Earth Objects or NEO asteroids, which are comets and asteroids that orbit the Sun from a distance of 1.3 astronomical units.

    NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU)
    NASA
    NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU)

    NASA said:

    “Some asteroids and comets follow orbital paths that take them much closer to the Sun and therefore Earth – than usual. If a comet’s or asteroid’s approach brings it to within 1.3 astronomical units of the Sun, we call it a Near-Earth object.”

    As NASA keeps a watchful eye on these space rocks to evaluate their potential for impact, according to a 2018 report put together by Planetary.org, there are more than 18,000 NEOs.

    "Potentially hazardous" NEOs are defined as space objects that come within 0.05 astronomical units and measure more than 460 feet in diameter, according to NASA.

    NASA's Phoenix lander makes an impression on Mars
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona / NASA's Phoenix lander
    NASA's Phoenix lander makes an impression on Mars

    NASA has been reportedly preparing for planetary defence from asteroid strikes for years, with a June AP-NORC poll finding that Americans prefer that the space agency focus on tracking potential asteroid threats rather than sending humans back to the Moon or to Mars.

    Last June, the space agency unveiled a 20-page plan that detailed the steps the US should take to be better prepared for NEOs – such as asteroids and comets – that come within 30 million miles of the planet.

    Separately in April, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said that an asteroid strike is not something to be taken lightly and is perhaps Earth's biggest threat.

    Related:

    One of Major Asteroid Belt Objects Could Possibly Be Classified as Dwarf Planet - Research
    Halloween Jump Scare As Asteroid Whizzes Past Earth In Near Miss
    Asteroid Taller Than Empire State Building to Hurtle ‘Incredibly Close’ to Earth
    Near-Miss Asteroids Zooming Past Earth a ‘Sign the Messiah is Coming’, Conspiracy Theorist Claims
    Tags:
    Moon, Moon, Mars, Mars, asteroids, asteroid, Asteroid, NASA, NASA, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse