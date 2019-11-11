Russian Digital Week Starts in Rome

The “Russian Digital Week” exhibition, designed to demonstrate the achievements of the Russian digital community, began in Rome on 11 November and will last until 15 November.

IT specialists will present technological developments based on “breakthrough information and communication technologies.” Visitors will get acquainted with the latest developments and achievements of the Russian digital industry in such areas as big data, software development, blockchain, digital services and internet platform development.

Russian programmers, analysts, web designers, internet marketeers, specialists and leaders of the largest and fastest growing Russian companies are expected to present technological developments based on “breakthrough information and communication technologies” and speak on how and in what direction the Russian digital sphere is developing.

According to Mikhail Popov, Head of the Department for the Implementation of Projects in the Field of Education and Science of Rossotrudnichestvo, the event aims at informing European audiences about the development of the Russian digital economy, as well as facilitating the establishment of business ties between the Russian and European digital communities.

Russian Digital Week is part of a series of events dedicated to Russian “digital” held with the support of Rossotrudnichestvo in Europe. Earlier, a series of lectures, seminars and exhibitions was held in Belgium; and after Italy, the next digital week will take place in Poland.