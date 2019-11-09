Putin also noted that the prospects offered by AI research pose an “attractive challenge” for young people who are “not afraid to dream and to work hard.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently shared his opinion on AI research with the public during his appearance at the AI Journey conference in Moscow.

Speaking during the event, the Russian head of state compared the current advancements in the sphere with mankind’s other achievements such as the geographic discoveries made during the Age of Exploration or spaceflight.

“It’s hard to find a historic example of such an amalgam, an amalgam of quite different branches of knowledge and disciplines,” he said, adding that like the Age of Discovery and space exploration, “it is a step into the unknown.” “It is especially true in case of the so called ‘strong’ artificial intelligence, which may become a foundation and a breakthrough for the entire civilisation.”

The president also noted that such prospects pose an “attractive challenge” for young people who are “not afraid to dream and to work hard.”

The two-day AI Journey conference in Moscow kicked off on 8 November, with its website touting it as an event “with leading international and Russian experts in AI and data analysis, top companies in the development and application of AI in business”.