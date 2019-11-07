Register
02:55 GMT +307 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cellphone Tower

    China Announces Development of 6G Network Less Than Week After 5G Rollout

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr / Ashwin Kumar / Cellphone Towers
    Tech
    Get short URL
    5121
    Subscribe

    Future networks will allow data transmission at insane speeds of up to 100 gigabytes per second, but it is a long road to get there, as even standards and requirements are not set.

    China has officially begun research for 6G wireless network standards, China’s Ministry of Science and Technology announced in a press release. The claim comes less than a week after Beijing presented the newest high-speed 5G standard.

    The announcement was made in what was described as a 6G launch ceremony in Beijing on Sunday, attended by Vice Minister Wang Wei. The vice minister pointed out that “the current global 6G technology research is still in the initial stage of exploration, the technical route is still not clear, and the key indicators and application scenarios have not been uniformly defined,” according to the press release.

    Wang Xi, deputy minister of China’s Technology Bureau said at the event that a team of 37 telecommunications specialists from universities, institutions and corporations has been gathered to create the general plan for 6G research and prove its technological feasibility, the report says.

    Very little is determined regarding 6G communications currently. NetworkWorld’s Patrick Nelsons speculated that a future standard could take wireless networks to frequencies beyond 1THz (1,000 GHz), allowing for speeds of a whopping 100 gigabytes per second.

    Under the newly-unveiled 5G standard, users can enjoy speeds of 1 to 1.7 gigabytes per second, which although paling in comparison to 6G expectations, is still many times faster than current 4G networks.

    To demonstrate the recently-unveiled 5G standard, China created what it called a ‘5G Smart Town’ in 27-square miles town of Wuzhen near Shanghai. The town is covered using some 140 transmitters, the report says.

    Before the end of this year, China plans to activate 130,000 5G base stations, one of the world’s largest 5G deployments, according to the Mail.

    The 5G standard has become a point of fierce competition between China and the US, as the Trump administration seeks to ban Chinese tech companies from working on US 5G networks, saying these companies use their hardware to spy on the US on behalf of Beijing. Washington has applied pressure on its allies, such as Israel, in an effort to prevent them from cooperating with Chinese tech giants such as Huawei and ZTE on 5G deployment.

    Related:

    London Closer to Finalising Decision on Including Huawei in UK 5G Network Amid US Crackdown – Report
    Catch-Up Game: Apple Redoubles Efforts to Finally Roll-Out 5G iPhone
    5G Posing New Challenges, Advantages to Global Telcos as 4th Industrial Revolution Takes Hold - CEO
    Nokia Considers Malaysian Ports for Expanding Its 5G Clout Amid Rivalry With Huawei
    Tags:
    research, 6g network, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse