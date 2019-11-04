Register
14:04 GMT +304 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Big Bang

    Brand-New ‘Lurking’ Particle is Altering Future Destiny of Entire Cosmos, Scientist Claims

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Our universe has been expanding from the moment it was conceived in the big bang, but the speed of its expansion has been at the heart of a heated scientific debate.

    A new particle, dubbed the axion, is changing dark energy in the cosmos, claims theoretical physicist Massimo Cerdonio from the University of Padova.

    In a recent paper published online in the journal arXiv, Cerdonio calculated the amount of change in quantum fields needed to account for the change in dark energy, the latter issue having long puzzled scientists.

    According to the paper, if there is a new quantum field responsible for the change in dark energy there must, accordingly, be a new particle out there in the universe.

    The amount of change in dark energy that Cerdonio calculated requires a specific kind of particle mass. This mass is approximately the same as that of a new kind of particle that's already been predicted - the axion.

    The theoretical particle, whose practice has never been detected, was conceived initially by physicists to help solve some problems with their quantum understanding of the strong nuclear force.

    It is presumed the axion particle appeared in the very early universe, but has been "lurking" in the background.

    © Photo: NASA/CXC/SAO/Sejong Univ./Hur et al
    Кластер молодых звезд

    All the while, other forces and particles controlled the direction of the universe, Cerdonio claims.

    If these calculations are correct, the axion is already out there, filling up the universe and its quantum field.

    Cerdonio argues the hypothetical axion is already changing the amount of dark energy in the cosmos at the very largest of scales even though the particle has never been seen in the laboratory.

    Mysterious “dark energy” phenomenon

    Earlier this year scientists claimed to have moved a step closer to understanding how the universe began after discovering a "ghost particle" formed during the big bang.

    Colliding protogalaxies less than 1 billion years afer the big bang
    CC0
    Colliding protogalaxies less than 1 billion years afer the big bang

    The vital particles formed 13.8 billion years ago and helped provide a structure for the early universe.

    The growth rate of the universe has been up for scientific debate, as the measurements from nearby sources seem to be in conflict with the same measurement taken from distant sources.

    It was determined that maybe some new ingredient in the cosmos is altering the expansion rate of the universe, which is accelerating, and the force driving this acceleration is "dark energy."

    Scientists believe dark energy has something to do with the energy that's locked into the vacuum of space-time itself, and comes from all of the “quantum fields” that permeate the universe.

    If the measurements of the expansion rate are accurate and dark energy really is changing, then this might give science a clue into the nature of those quantum fields.

    Specifically, if dark energy is changing, that means that the quantum fields themselves have changed.

    The interaction of these fields form the fundamental basis for today’s understanding of the quantum world.

    Related:

    Monster ‘Cosmic Yeti’ Galaxy Found Hidden in Early Universe
    Largest Map of 1.2 Million Galaxies to Help Measure Effects of Dark Energy
    Big Bang Theory Questioned as Dark Matter May Have Existed Before Creation of Universe
    Tags:
    quantum, Universe, Universe, new, big bang, Big Bang, Big Bang theory, cosmos, dark energy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Uruguayan tattoo artist Victor Hugo Peralta and his wife, Argentinian tattoo artist Gabriela Peralta
    Scary Beauty: People Who Don't Need Halloween Costumes
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse