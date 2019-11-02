Cygnus Cargo Spaceship Launches to ISS - Video

A NASA Northrop Grumman NG-12 Cygnus Cargo Craft headed to the International Space Station (ISS) launches from the Johnson Space Centre in Virginia.

The launch is scheduled for 09:59 US Eastern time (16:59 Moscow time) from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island in Virginia.

According to NASA, weather conditions in the cosmodrome area are 95% favourable for launching.

The docking of the Cygnus spacecraft with the ISS is scheduled for 4 November.

The launch is carried out under a NASA commercial contract with Northrop Grumman Corporation, which owns the launch vehicle and automatic cargo spacecraft. Cygnus will have to deliver about 3.7 tons of cargo to the ISS, including food, as well as equipment and materials for scientific research.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.