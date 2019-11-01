Elon Musk's Tesla Solarglass Beats Halloween Pumpkin

Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk has got Twitterenians' attention for the second lately, following his earlier name change to "Treelon".

Elon Musk tweeted a video on Thursday showing how a Halloween pumpkin falls down on durable glass solar tiles and smashes into pieces, while Tesla solar glass survives without a scratch.

Tesla Solarglass vs 🎃

Happy Halloween!! pic.twitter.com/p5tXeJYqne — Treelon (@elonmusk) November 1, 2019

Twitter users quickly took to comment on the footage.

Treelon - 1 million

Pumpkin - Zero — Nick Martin (@naturenick) November 1, 2019

Science 🧪 thank god I don’t live in a state where pumpkins fall too often 🤔 (regardless I want these) — Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) November 1, 2019

Yesterday, Musk also triggered lulz on Twitter after he changed his display name to "Treelon" and pledged $1 million to a tree-planting campaign.