Elon Musk's Tesla Solarglass Beats Halloween Pumpkin

Elon Musk tweeted a video on Thursday showing how a Halloween pumpkin falls down on durable glass solar tiles and smashes into pieces, while Tesla solar glass survives without a scratch.
Tesla Solarglass vs 🎃— Treelon (@elonmusk) November 1, 2019
Happy Halloween!! pic.twitter.com/p5tXeJYqne
Twitter users quickly took to comment on the footage.
Treelon - 1 million— Nick Martin (@naturenick) November 1, 2019
Pumpkin - Zero
Science 🧪 thank god I don’t live in a state where pumpkins fall too often 🤔 (regardless I want these)— Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) November 1, 2019
Yesterday, Musk also triggered lulz on Twitter after he changed his display name to "Treelon" and pledged $1 million to a tree-planting campaign.
