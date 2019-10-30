Catch-Up Game: Apple Redoubles Efforts to Finally Roll-Out 5G iPhone

The American tech giant’s main competitors on the smartphone market, Samsung Electronics and Huawei, have already launched their own 5G phones, despite the fact that the network needed to unleash their full potential is still mostly underdeveloped outside of China.

Apple is mobilising its suppliers in a bid to produce and present its first iPhones that support the cutting-edge 5G technology, Nikkei Asian Review (NAR) reported, citing anonymous sources. According to the media outlet, the company is planning to roll out three models of the phone, without specifying the date.

NAR reported that this will be the Cupertino-based tech firm's attempt to "reclaim" the iPhone's status as the "world's 'must-have' smartphone" after ceding first place to its rivals, who rolled out 5G-capable devices earlier. Among the companies that have done so are Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi.

"It will be the first time Apple introduces 5G iPhones ... There will be three of them and the company has set an aggressive sales target", the source told the media outlet.

The 5G network infrastructure is still severely underdeveloped globally, with the exception of China, where the technology is rapidly spreading. Nikkei indicated that the launch of 5G iPhones may incentivise providers to actively invest in 5G networks, since the amount of users able to enjoy it will increase.

The expansion of 5G has recently been facing obstacles, with the US trying to force other nations to ditch Huawei's equipment, claiming that the Chinese firm is spying on its users on the behalf of Beijing. However, so far only a few countries have agreed to do so, with many European nations allowing Huawei tech to be used in their 5G markets, despite Washington's threats to cut intelligence-sharing programmes.