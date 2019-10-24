Samsung Sends Cara Delevingne’s Face Into Space and Back Using Its First 5G Phone — Video

As Samsung is celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company teamed up with Suicide Squad star Cara Delevingne to send her selfie to where no supermodel has gone before – the stratosphere.
The stunt made part of the Chinese tech giant’s out-of-this-world SpaceSelfie campaign, a mission to give everyone the chance to send their face to space.
Samsung will be sending users’ selfies to the phone, lifted in a payload box on a super-pressure helium balloon, which will then be photographed by a still camera. The resulting image, now with the breath-taking backdrop of our planet, will then be transmitted back to the ground.
Delevingne, wearing a futuristic mirrored dress, presented the stratospheric launch of her photo at a star-studded London event on Wednesday.
Her snap was displayed on Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung’s first flagship 5G mobile phone, flying around 20 km above the earth (time code 00:50 for mobile users).
Everyone can submit their selfie to www.samsung.com/spaceselfie. Randomly selected images will then be displayed just like Delevingne’s, so that people get their own cool space selfie.
