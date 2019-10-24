Samsung Sends Cara Delevingne’s Face Into Space and Back Using Its First 5G Phone — Video

However questionable the achievement, actress and model Cara Delevingne has become the first human being to have her selfie displayed in space.

As Samsung is celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company teamed up with Suicide Squad star Cara Delevingne to send her selfie to where no supermodel has gone before – the stratosphere.

The stunt made part of the Chinese tech giant’s out-of-this-world SpaceSelfie campaign, a mission to give everyone the chance to send their face to space.

Samsung will be sending users’ selfies to the phone, lifted in a payload box on a super-pressure helium balloon, which will then be photographed by a still camera. The resulting image, now with the breath-taking backdrop of our planet, will then be transmitted back to the ground.

Delevingne, wearing a futuristic mirrored dress, presented the stratospheric launch of her photo at a star-studded London event on Wednesday.

Her snap was displayed on Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung’s first flagship 5G mobile phone, flying around 20 km above the earth (time code 00:50 for mobile users).

Everyone can submit their selfie to www.samsung.com/spaceselfie. Randomly selected images will then be displayed just like Delevingne’s, so that people get their own cool space selfie.