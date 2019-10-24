Register
13:31 GMT +324 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Alien

    NASA Teams Up With 'Alien Hunters' in Search for Other Life

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Yasir999 / Alien
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    With scientists still at loggerheads over the existence of extra-terrestrial life, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently admitted that he had not seen any sign of aliens but added that “there might be other life” beyond Earth.

    NASA has announced a new partnership with SETI (search for extraterrestrial intelligence) scientists to scan scores of the nearest exoplanets for alien life.

    Under the $100 million Breakthrough Listen project, a joint team will use NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellites (TESS) in order to track possible anomalies and ‘technosignatures’ in the stellar ‘light curves’, believed to be signs of advanced alien civilisations.

    During the mission, researchers will have access to some of the most advanced observatories on Earth, includingthe  Parkes and Green Bank radio telescopes, as well as MeerKAT and the SETI Institute's Allen telescope array.

    Dr. S. Pete Worden, Executive Director of the Breakthrough Initiatives, expressed “excitement” over the fact that “the world's most powerful SETI search […] will be collaborating with the TESS team and our most capable planet-hunting machine”.

    “We're looking forward to working together as we try to answer one of the most profound questions about our place in the Universe: Are we alone?”, he added.

    Andrew Siemion, leader of the Breakthrough Listen science team, for his part, pointed in this context to previous discovery of Boyajian's Star made by NASA’s Kepler spacecraft of Boyajian's Star, “an object with wild, and apparently random, variations in its lightcurve”. 

    This “sparked great excitement and a range of possible explanations, of which megastructures were just one,” he added. The F-type main-sequence star, located in the constellation Cygnus, is approximately 1,470 light-years from Earth; sci-fi buffs had expressed hopes that the distant sun could be surrounded by a Dyson sphere, a hypothetical megastructure that is built around a star to capture as much of its light as possible.

    The NASA-SETI project was launched after Elon Musk, the founder and lead designer of aerospace manufacturer SpaceX revealed last month that he did not believe in the existence of aliens, as he had seen "no signs of them".

    “As far as we know, we are the only consciousness, the only life that's out there. There might be other life, but we've seen no signs of it…I have not seen any sign of aliens,” Musk said during a SpaceX presentation of the Starship prototype Mark-I in Texas.

    It was SpaceX which launched NASA's TESS satellites into space, so that they could search exoplanets orbiting stars less than 300 light-years away with the help of special cameras capable of observing 85 percent of the entire sky.

    Related:

    Scientists Warn of Possible Orbital Alien Probes Spying on Earth – Report
    X-Files: Alien Research Group That Obtained Exotic UFO Material Won’t Share with Public
    Former UK Spy Chief: It Would be ‘Extraordinary’ if There Were No Aliens
    Alien Attack! Huge UFO Hovers in Sky Above Baltimore - Video
    Tags:
    satellites, project, aliens, NASA, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Winners of Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition - 2019
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse