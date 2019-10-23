Stunning Timelapse Captured From International Space Station

The time-lapse image, a composite of 400 photos, reveals how earthly events seen from space reveal the glory of our planet.

An impressive time-lapse taken from aboard the International Space Station shows stars, the Earth and events like thunderstorms and wildfires from space.

Christina Koch https://t.co/1XfNu6i0o5 is one of the fabulous women who went for a "walk" last week.



She took this timelapse pic. 400 composite sequential photos in 11 minutes, as ISS traversed Namibia toward the Red Sea.



It's one of the coolest photos that you ever will see.

​The time-lapse, created from 400 separate photographs over the course of 11 minutes as the ISS passed from Namibia to the Red Sea, was shot by NASA astronaut Christina Koch.

Koch, who recently participated in the first-ever all-woman spacewalk, regularly tweets about her experience aboard the space station, according to reports.