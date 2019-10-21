Facebook Drops 4 Iran, Russia-Origin Networks to Counter US Election Influence - Officials

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Four networks that originated in Russia and Iran have been removed from Facebook to prevent them having any influence on the US national elections next year, four senior Facebook officials said on Monday.

"This morning we removed four separate networks of accounts, Pages and Groups on Facebook and Instagram for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior", Facebook officials Guy Rosen, Katie Harbath, Nathaniel Gleicher and Rob Leathern said in a news release. "Three of them originated in Iran and one in Russia. They targeted the United States, North Africa and Latin America".

Earlier in the day, Facebook deleted Russian news agency Rossiya Segodnya's English-language Arctic.ru page in an act that the agency labelled as censorship. Prior to that, Facebook took down an RT page filled with Russian recipes and pictures of caviar canapes, saying that the community might have broken its rules in spamming.

Facebook has been clamping down on Russia-based accounts after promising the US Senate to be tougher on alleged propaganda. It deleted hundreds of accounts this year that originated from Russia.