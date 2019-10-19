Register
03:39 GMT +319 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019

    ‘I Basically Lied’: Boeing Officials Discussed 737 Max Issues Years Prior to Crashes

    © REUTERS / Lindsey Wasson
    Tech
    Get short URL
    203
    Subscribe

    Boeing has once again found itself in hot water with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Congress after the publication of a 2016 conversation between company officials revealed concerns about the software system responsible for the deadly Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes years before the disasters occurred.

    The FAA has called for Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg to deliver to regulators an “immediate” explanation for why the company withheld knowledge of a critical 2016 conversation between employees that was brought to its attention months ago and published by Reuters on Friday.

    The document showed an internal message conversation between 737 Max chief technical pilots Patrik Gustavsson and Mark Forkner, the latter of whom has since left Boeing. The correspondence is now viewed as the earliest concrete mention of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System’s (MCAS) issues.

    The MCAS software on Boeing’s 737 Max is reportedly designed to “enhance pitch stability” on the aircraft, compensating for the plane’s updated hardware so it handles like other 737 jets. The feature pushes the nose down when it detects a stall - so long as it’s working properly. In the two deadly crashes, it’s believed the feature pushed the planes’ noses downward into the ground.

    The employees’ discussion revealed that “Vince,” someone who presumably worked with Forkner, believed the MCAS was “running rampant” in simulated flights. Forkner himself would later say that the plane was “trimming itself like crazy” at one point during the simulation, which is something like an autopilot exerting control over the aircraft in the name of stability.

    “So I basically lied to the regulators (unknowingly),” Forkner said in a message. However, Gustavsson countered his colleague’s claim by asserting that “no one told us that was the case” concerning the MCAS’ issues.

    Forkner, who is currently citing the Fifth Amendment in refusing to cooperate with a Department of Justice subpoena requesting relevant documents, has not admitted wrongdoing in the matter.

    “The simulator was not reading right and had to be fixed to fly like the real plane,” David Greger, Forkner’s lawyer, told Reuters in an emailed statement on Friday. “Mark’s career – at Air Force, at FAA, and at Boeing – was about safety. And based on everything he knew, he absolutely thought this plane was safe.”

    Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association, spoke with Sputnik earlier this year and called out the failure of “checks and balances” between the FAA and Boeing during the MCAS’ certification.

    “While the MCAS software was reflective, the actual manual trimming, which is the recovery technique, was not reflective of the aircraft,” Tajer told Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear back in July. “You don’t want to have pilots have their first experience in the aircraft. You want it in the simulator, so they can have the muscle memory, the confidence and the experience for these very challenging events.”

    Boeing’s updated software allegedly addresses this with its 737 Max Speed Trim System.

    While Boeing is still attempting to return the embattled 737 Max to the skies, the aviation company has a lot on its plate in terms of accountability.

    "I expect your explanation immediately regarding the content of this document and Boeing's delay in disclosing the document to its safety regulator," FAA chief Steve Dickson said in a Friday letter to Boeing’s CEO. NBC News reported Muilenburg contacted Dickson the same day.

    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg speaks at the New York Economic club luncheon in New York City, New York, U.S., October 2, 2019

    Muilenburg is also expected to testify before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on October 30 and the Senate Commerce Committee within the coming weeks.

    The Boeing CEO’s congressional testimonies relate to the deadly crashes of two 737 Max aircraft: Lion Air Flight 610 in 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March. The MCAS has been identified as the primary culprit in both events, which claimed a total of 349 lives.

    Related:

    Air Canada Announces Prolongation of Decision to Ground Boeing 737 MAX Until 14 February
    American Airlines Extends Cancellation of Boeing 737 MAX Flights Until January
    Flight Cancelations Spike As FAA Identifies New ‘Potential Risk’ in Boeing’s 737 MAX 8
    Boeing Board of Directors Splits CEO, Chairman Roles Amid Ongoing 737 Max Fixes
    ‘Profits Ahead of Safety’: Rushed to Compete with Airbus, Boeing 737 Max Still ‘Fixable’
    Tags:
    flight, Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing 737 MAX, 737 Max, regulations, aviation, Boeing, Federal Aviation Administration, FAA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Scary And Stunning: Winners of 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse