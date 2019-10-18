Trump Congratulates Female US Spacewalking Tag Team for Making History

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump spoke with the first all-female spacewalking team as they fixed a broken airlock while floating outside the International Space Station, offering congratulations for the history-making event.

"I just want to congratulate you both," Trump said. "What you do is really something very special."

Trump said the mission marked the first time for a woman outside the International Space Station, only to be corrected by astronaut Jessica Meir.

"We don’t want to take too much credit because there have been many others, female spacewalkers, before us," Meir said. "This is just the first time there have been two women outside at the same time."

Meir also gave credit to "a long line of female scientists, explorers, engineers and astronauts" that made the spacewalk possible.

The repair mission by Meir and Christa Koch highlighted advancements of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) – an initiative championed by both Trump and his daughter Ivanka, according to the White House.