US astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will take part in the first ever all-female spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS).

The newly-scheduled spacewalk is possible because NASA sent up a new spacesuit that was configured with a medium-size hard upper torso in order to meet future staffing requirements.

Earlier it was reported that one of the external power units responsible for charging and discharging the battery of the station had failed over the weekend at the ISS.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.