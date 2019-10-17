Japan Voices Intention to Take Part in US Moon Landing Programme - Reports

Earlier, NASA announced that Japan may potentially join with the American agency in its bid to return humans to the Moon.

The Japanese government is eyeing possible participation in the US' ambitious Artemis programme that seeks to send people to the Moon by 2024, according to Kyodo news agency.

The decision was reportedly taken by the Japanese ministerial committee on space policy, and the United States will be notified of the decision later this year.

© Flickr/ Norio NAKAYAMA Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency

Earlier, the Trump Administration announced its bid to accelerate its moon exploration programme and send astronauts to the surface of the satellite within the next five years. The new programme was codenamed Artemis after the Greek goddess and sister of Apollo whose name was given to the US programme that saw the first manned missions to the Moon.