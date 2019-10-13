Airbus A380 Makes First Flight After Multi-Million Upgrade

Earlier this year, Airbus decided to end production of its iconic A380 model by 2021 due to low demand, as the company has delivered only 234 aircraft out of the projected 1,200 over the course of 14 years.

The first Airbus A380 belonging to Australia's Qantas airline has taken off after a multi-million-pound upgrade, according to a statement provided by the company.

The upgrade, which is aimed at delivering a new level of comfort to the airline's customers, includes a refurbishment of the plane’s first and economy class seating, as well as expanded business and premium economy cabins.

Australian airline Qantas has unveiled the interiors upgrade to its 12 Airbus A380 planes, and there is a special onboard lounge area for premium passengers: https://t.co/yZVRxjaTLn pic.twitter.com/a47OJTTnts — Lonely Planet (@lonelyplanet) 5 октября 2019 г.

The first upgraded aircraft will fly between Sydney and London via Singapore.

“The A380 is a crucial part of our long-haul fleet and this upgrade program will see customers enjoy everything the aircraft has to offer for years to come”, Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said.

The refurbishment process for a single plane takes eight months. The airline plans to upgrade its entire fleet, which comprises 12 aircraft, by the end of 2020.