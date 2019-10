The International Launch Services signed a contract for today's launch in 2016. Initially, the launch was scheduled for 30 September 2019 but it was postponed to provide more time for additional testing.

Russia's Proton-M rocket with a Briz-M upper stage is due to launch Europe's Eutelsat-5WB satellite and the US Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV-1) from site 200 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The total amount of time which will be needed to launch the satellites into orbit is expected to be 15 hours 54 minutes.

