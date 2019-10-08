Register
13:21 GMT +308 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Платформа для запуска ракет в рамках программы Морской старт в Тихом океане

    Sea Launch Rocket Platform Stripped of Foreign Equipment, Ready to Leave US for Russia – Reports

    © Photo: Sea Launch
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The mobile maritime space port, designed to launch commercial payloads using specially-made rockets from near the equator, remains moored off California despite being purchased by a major Russian airline in April 2018.

    The Sea Launch maritime launch platform has been prepared to be moved from the US to Russia, with all of its US and Ukrainian-made components removed, a source in the Russian space industry has said.

    “All American and Ukrainian equipment has been dismantled from the Odyssey launch platform in preparation for its transfer from Long Beach in the United States to Russia’s Far East,” the source, who requested to remain anonymous, said.

    The removed equipment reportedly includes communications equipment by Boeing, as well as launch equipment made by Ukraine’s Yuzhmash rocket maker.

    A Russian government source has confirmed this information, but added that the redeployment requires authorisation from the US State Department. “Negotiations are ongoing,” the source said.

    S7 Group, the private Russian airline and aerospace company which purchased Sea Launch in April 2018, has yet to comment on this information.

    Sea Launch
    CC BY 2.0 / jurvetson / Sea Launch
    Sea Launch

    Created as a joint venture of companies from Russia, Ukraine, the US and Norway in 1995, the Sea Launch project was successfully used to deploy nearly three dozen commercial satellites into orbit between 1999 and 2014. The project was mothballed in 2014 due to the crisis in Ukraine, which led to the halt of the production of the system’s Russian-Ukrainian produced rockets.

    The perceived benefit of the unique Sea Launch platform is its capability to launch near the equator, with the greater rotational speed at the equator providing an extra launch boost, reducing the thrust needed to launch payloads into orbit. In the absence of populated areas nearby, ocean based launches are also believed to be safer.

    Earlier this year, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin announced that Sea Launch could be relocated to Sovetskaya Harbour, in the Russian Far East, to launch the Irtysh, aka the Soyuz-5, a new rocket being developed by the Progress Rocket Space Centre.

    Sea Launch Pad and Command Vessel
    © Photo: John Murphy - Sea Launch
    Sea Launch Pad and Command Vessel

    The possibility of the Sea Launch system’s relocation to the Far East was considered as far back as 2013, with Vladivostok, Crimea and Vietnam listed as other potential destinations for the launch platform and its command ship.

    After S7 purchased the mobile spaceport for an estimated $150 million in April 2018, the company received the Odyssey platform, the Sea Launch Commander command ship, ground-based equipment located in Long Beach, California as well as the intellectual property rights, including its trademarks to the project.

    No rocket launches have been carried out since that time. The company had ambitiously planned to conduct some 70 launches from the platform over the next 15 years. However, earlier this year, a Russian space industry source said that the Sea Launch system’s relocation to Russia would be required for launches to continue, since according to the existing intergovernmental agreements between Russia and the United States, the platform was only allowed to launch the Russian-Ukrainian-made Zenit rocket, whose production was discontinued in 2014.

    Related:

    Russia's S7 Group Plans to Resume Zenit Rocket Launches From Sea Launch
    Sea Launch Venture May be Moved From US to Russia's Far East - Source
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse