Register
20:20 GMT +306 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Trump | Deepfakes Replacement

    Deepfakes Could Be Used as Pretext for Wars, Tech CEO Says

    © Photo: YouTube/derpfakes
    Tech
    Get short URL
    181
    Subscribe

    Celebrities and top politicians have repeatedly been targeted by deepfake creators either to demonstrate the progress that artificial intelligence technologies are making, cast a shadow on their image, or just have fun. While deepfakes are still easy to spot, this is about to change drastically, posing new threats to humankind, experts warn.

    Deepfakes could be weaponised to trigger international conflicts as “a pretext to strike first and go to war", the CEO of video verification company Amber, Shamir Allibhai, told The Daily Star, against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric towards Iran and news from North Korea about nuclear tests.

    “Countries may even manufacture 'evidence' with deepfakes as a pretext to strike first and go to war. Or a third country creates and distributes deepfakes to provoke conflict between two of its enemies", he argued.

    The tech expert suggested that if various countries’ militaries do not come up with tools to verify future sophisticated fakes, including videos with national leaders’ digital doppelgangers, real wars could break out.

    "Imagine that a President declares war on a foreign country. The foreign country sees the declaration but is the recording real? Fake? Should the foreign country pre-emptively strike in the event it is real? Or did the foreign country actually create the fake video as a pretext for war and to justify it to their citizens and the international community?” he theorised.

    He pointed to Colin Powell’s presentation at the UN on Iraq’s alleged weapons of mass destruction programme, which was not proven to exist, and noted that countries have to be more sceptical, as the time when a video could be trusted has passed. According to him, editing both audio and video is “almost as easy as editing text in Word”, so one will soon be able to make a person say or do anything on video. He noted that some states are already not strangers to using fake imagery for propaganda “in an attempt to boost their people’s morale or to sow fear amongst their enemies”, without naming names.

    Top politicians have repeatedly become the targets of deepfakes for demonstration purposes. Recently, MIT Technology Review Editor-in-Chief Gideon Lichfield transformed himself into Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to demonstrate new real-time deepfake technology. The journalist turned the presentation into an improvised interview, in which he played both parties. However, the deepfake, who spoke in Russian with a thick American accent, could hardly be called a very realistic forgery of Russia’s president, even though he bore a certain resemblance with Vladimir Putin.

    Related:

    Facebook Unveils Its Defence Against The Deepfake Threat
    MIT Shows off Deepfake Vladimir Putin in Demo of New Real-Time Technology
    Tags:
    military conflict, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Deepfakes, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse