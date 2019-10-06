No Evidence of Security Holes in Huawei's 5G Technology - UAE Telecom Firm

Washington has been accusing Huawei of using its equipment for spying purposes, pressuring other nations to give up using the Chinese giant's infrastructure for the new generation of 5G networks. Huawei has rejected the allegations, saying the restrictions could affect the company’s ability to provide services to clients in more than 170 countries.

The UAE telecommunication company du has stated that its internal investigation found no reasons for security concerns related to Huawei’s 5G technology.

"Huawei is our partner in rolling out our 5G network... From a security perspective... we have our own labs in the UAE and we visit their labs... we have not seen any evidence that there are security holes specifically in 5G", the company's chief technological officer Saleem Albalooshi told Reuters.

du is a telecommunications operator based in the United Arab Emirates that provides telephone, internet, and TV services across the nation.

5G networks refer to fifth-generation technologies associated with super-fast data transmission and the ability to support driverless vehicles. Huawei is a Chinese company providing this sort of service.

However, earlier this year, the US accused China's tech giant Huawei of collaborating with the Chinese government and intelligence services for espionage purposes. Both Huawei and Beijing have repeatedly denied the allegations.

Washington has also put pressure on other countries to stop using Huawei equipment for the new generation of 5G networks. In May, the US Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei and nearly 70 of its affiliates from purchasing US technology and conducting business with American companies if not authorised by the government.