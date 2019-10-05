How About This, Elon Musk? Russian Scientists to Develop Flying Vehicle

The first idea of creating a flying vehicle in Russia was first voiced two years ago and is reportedly intended to be used for transport and taking part in rescue efforts.

The Chaplygin Siberian Scientific Research Institute of Aviation (SIBNIA) has opened a project-oriented laboratory that will be developing Russia's first flying vehicle.

"The scientists will create a prototype of an unmanned vehicle capable of hovering above the surface for a short distance", a message issued by the institute's press-service says.

According to the provided information, the vehicle will be capable of taking off and landing on a platform of 50x50 metres and hovering above the surface for a distance of up to 15 metres.

The vehicle will be able to cover a distance of up to 1,000 kilometres at a speed of 300 kilometres per hour and carry up to 500 kilos in cargo.