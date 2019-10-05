How About This, Elon Musk? Russian Scientists to Develop Flying Vehicle

The Chaplygin Siberian Scientific Research Institute of Aviation (SIBNIA) has opened a project-oriented laboratory that will be developing Russia's first flying vehicle.
"The scientists will create a prototype of an unmanned vehicle capable of hovering above the surface for a short distance", a message issued by the institute's press-service says.
According to the provided information, the vehicle will be capable of taking off and landing on a platform of 50x50 metres and hovering above the surface for a distance of up to 15 metres.
The vehicle will be able to cover a distance of up to 1,000 kilometres at a speed of 300 kilometres per hour and carry up to 500 kilos in cargo.
All comments
Show new comments (0)