Register
04:47 GMT +305 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A patient with tetraplegia walks using an exoskeleton in Grenoble, France, in February 2019

    Videos: Man Paralyzed Below Shoulders Walks Using Brain-Controlled Exoskeleton

    © REUTERS / Fonds De Dotation Clinatec
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe

    After two years of various levels of testing, a French man paralyzed from the shoulders-down has been able to use signals from his brain to wirelessly command a four-limb exoskeleton to assist him in walking and moving his arms.

    A report published in The Lancet Neurology journal on Thursday revealed groundbreaking developments in the field of neuroscience and encouraging progress in restoring mobility to those paralyzed due to spinal injuries.

    The patient, identified only as Thibault, is a 28-year-old man from Lyon who was diagnosed with tetraplegia and lost complete mobility in his arms and legs following a traumatic cervical spinal cord injury at a nightclub.

    In footage recently recorded at the Clinatec research center in Grenoble, France, Thibault is seen suspended by a ceiling harness for safety as he uses brain signals to communicate with his exoskeleton, moving his legs forward and arms up.

    “When you are in my position, when you can’t do anything with your body … I wanted to do something with my brain,” Thibault said, according to an interview with AFP. “I can’t go home tomorrow in my exoskeleton, but I’ve got to a point where I can walk. I walk when I want and I stop when I want.”

    In order to begin the clinical trial, researchers implanted two bilateral wireless epidural recorders over his brain’s upper limb sensorimotor areas and proceeded to perform a number of tasks to decode his brain signals and produce an algorithm for the exoskeleton.

    Data collection and a series of mobility tests continued from June 12, 2017, to July 21, 2019, and Thibault has reportedly been able to walk a total of more than 100 meters.

    "[This] is the first semi-invasive wireless brain-computer system designed ... to activate all four limbs," Alim-Louis Benabid, a co-leader of the study, neurosurgeon and University of Grenoble professor, told Reuters. He went on to explain that previous research relied on the patient or subject to have the receptors direct implanted into their brain, but in Thibault’s case, the receptors are located between his brain and skin.

    “This isn’t about turning man into machine, but about responding to a medical problem,” Benabid told AFP in another interview. “We’re talking about ‘repaired man,’ not ‘augmented man.’”

    While the progress made by researchers and Thibault is a major advancement in robotics and neuroscience, Tom Shakespeare, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, informed Reuters that “proof of concept is a long way from usable clinical possibility.”

    "A danger of hype always exists in this field. Even if ever workable, cost constraints mean that high-tech options are never going to be available to most people in the world with spinal cord injury,” he added. The price tag of this long-term research was not published with the results, but it is noted that various foundations, the French Atomic Energy Commission, French Ministry of Health, Institut Carnot and Clinatec all funded the study.

    Nevertheless, Thibault is optimistic about the future and says the results from the trial offer a “message of hope to people like me … This is possible, even with our handicap.”

    Related:

    Exoskeletons and New Interfaces: Scientists Teach Computers to Read Minds
    Norwegian Firm Rolls Out Modular ‘Plug-and-Pay’ Vessel That May ‘Rock the Market’
    Photos: US Submarine Engineer Warns of ‘Falsified’ Certification for Stealth Coating
    Pentagon Requests $10.6 Billion in Funding for Embattled Space Development Agency
    From Spooning to Squatting: Research Reveals Calories Burned in Sex Positions
    Tags:
    neuroscience, study, research, Lyon, France, disability, exoskeleton, exoskeleton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse