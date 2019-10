A Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft carrying three astronauts undocks from the International Space Station. Russia’s Alexei Ovchinin, American Nick Hague and first-ever Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri have started their journey back to Earth.

The Soyuz spaceship is due to land in Kazakhstan near the town of Zhezqazghan at around 11 GMT.

Russian cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka, NASA astronauts Christina Cook, Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir, as well as a representative of the European Space Agency (ESA), Luca Parmitano (Italy), will continue to work in low Earth orbit.

