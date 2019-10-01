Register
20:03 GMT +301 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Russian Aircraft Company Working on Monster Amphibious Plane With 1,000 Tonne+ Takeoff Weight

    © Beriev Aircraft Company
    Tech
    Get short URL
    1120
    Subscribe

    The futuristic plane is being developed by the Beriev Aircraft Company, an aircraft manufacturer specialising in amphibious planes, and a subsidiary of the United Aircraft Corporation.

    Russian designers are working on an amphibious aircraft with a maximum takeoff weight of over 1,000 tonnes, well over twenty times that of the massive Beriev Be-200 series of amphibious aircraft, the press service of the United Aircraft Corporation has announced.

    “The Beriev Aircraft Company is working on projects of future amphibious aircraft with a takeoff weight of over 1,000 tonnes. Such aircraft can deliver cargo and passengers across great distances at altitudes and speeds inherent in aircraft, using the transport infrastructure of existing maritime ports,” the company said in a press release.

    The company did not clarify which project it was talking about. However, in the past, the company was known to have floated the concept of the Be-2500, a super-heavy seaplane with a planned maximum payload of up to 1,000 tonnes, a maximum takeoff weight of 2,500 tonnes, a wing span of 125.5 meters, a length of 115.5 meters, a top speed of 800 km and a projected range of 16,000 km.

    Several iterations of the Be-2500 have been proposed since preliminary design work began in the 1980s, with the aircraft speculated to share some design principles, such as fuselage-mounted engines near the cockpit, with the Lun-class ekranoplan, a Soviet ground effect vehicle designed to glide over the water’s surface branded by the CIA as the ‘Caspian Sea Monster’. Unlike the ekranoplan, however, the Be-2500 concept was designed to be able to operate in both high altitude and wing-in-ground flight modes.

    On Tuesday, Beriev celebrated its 85th birthday, with the company founded in Taganrog, southwestern Russia in 1934 by Georgy Beriev, a Soviet Georgian general and military and aeronautical engineer. The company specialises in multipurpose amphibious aircraft, including the Be-200, a large amphibious aircraft designed for firefighting, search and rescue and maritime patrol missions.

    In 2016, Beriev began production of the Be200ES, a heavily modernised version of the aircraft whose production required the modernisation of production capabilities, including the purchasing and creation of new equipment, the modernisation of workshops, and the recruitment and training of new staff. The Be-200 and its variants are operated by the emergency situations ministries of Russia and Azerbaijan, and several have been ordered by companies in China, Chile and the United States.

    A Beriev Be-200ES amphibious aircraft performs at the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia.
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    A Beriev Be-200ES amphibious aircraft performs at the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia.

    Related:

    Russia Hopes to Start Selling Beriev Be-200 Aircraft to US in 2018
    Russia to Start Delivering Be-200 Aircraft to US and Chile - Manufacturer
    Philippines Mulling Purchase of Russia’s Sukhoi, Be-200, MS-21 Jets - Investment Agency
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
    Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse