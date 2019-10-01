Register
17:01 GMT +301 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Robotized Float Glass Unloading

    India Needs To Ramp Up Adoption of Robotics, Automation Urgently - Analyst

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / ICAPlants / Robotized Float Glass Unloading
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Despite being a hub for technology development and start-ups, India is far behind other countries in the field of robotics and automation, says expert.

    The Germany-based International Federation of Robotics (IFR) has estimated that by 2020, more than three million industrial robots would be put to use in factories around the world and currently there are only three robots for every 10,000 workers in India.

    While global tech giants are keen on training Indians in advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computer Science and Machine Learning (ML), the All India Council for Robotics and Automation (AICRA) firmly believes that mentorship, technical support and investments in robotics and automation are urgently required in the country.

    “This is a very crucial time for India to pull up its socks and develop robotics and automation as deeper technologies,” AICRA President Raj Kumar Sharma said on the sidelines of the 5th International Robotics League and World Robotics Championship: Technoxian 2019 held recently in New Delhi.

    Currently, not even one Indian company is part of the top 50 companies working in robotics. If we do not act fast, competing with others after they reached the advanced stages would become very expensive and difficult for us, Sharma said.

    In 2015, the Indian government had invested $13 billion into developing robotics under its “Make in India” initiative, triggering an initial growth spurt at the time following which the drive gradually lost its momentum.

    “We need to develop and deliver workshops and training to educate people more on technology to help them figure out if they have the potential to become entrepreneurs ready to venture into robotics and automation so that they generate more jobs in the sector in the coming years,” Sharma added.

    In the efforts to ramp up training in robotics and automation in the country, AICRA has launched an incubation environment for startups and other early stage adopters working on robotics and robotic process automation (RPA) in India.

     “We are bringing workshops and robotics labs in schools in Indian metros, as well as in tier two and tier three cities. We have already established around 28 labs as of now, free of cost in multiple schools and colleges. We also provide trainers from our end to mentor the youngsters,” Sharma added.

    Between May 2015 and May 2018, the number of professionals seeking job opportunities in robotics surged 191 percent in India, the media reported last year citing a study by job-seeking platform Indeed. 

    Sharma sought to clarify that such technologies’ adoption wouldn’t threaten the country’s employment status, but would rather open new job avenues for trained professionals.

    Currently, the Indian state of Maharashtra offers the most job opportunities in the field of robotics and automation, followed by the southern Indian states of Karnataka and Telangana.

    Talking to Sputnik, Vishesh Jain, Director of Academics, Gyan Ganga Group Of Institutions, a chain of engineering colleges operating in the tier-two cities of central India, said they’ve observed an inclination from students towards robotics.

    “Students are very interested into understanding the mechanism of working robotics. The technology, if planned and executed into commercialisation, has a wide scope in industries like precision farming, fire fighting, navigation and surveillance,” Jain said.

    According to AICRA, India "has the potential to grow very fast" if it succeeds in attracting funds as well as technical support from world leaders in robotics and animation.

    Related:

    My Little Pony Robot Created by Russian Tech Enthusiasts Gets Cat Totally Perplexed
    Microsoft President Calls for 'Urgent Global Action' to Tackle ‘Unstoppable’ Rise of Killer Robots
    Tags:
    Microsoft, Google, India, automation, robotics
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
    Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse