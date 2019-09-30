Register
19:41 GMT +330 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man passes a facebook screen

    Facebook Stalls on Disclosing Data to Billionaire-Funded ‘Disinformation Fact-Checkers’ – Report

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    Tech
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    In April 2018, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that his company would use machine learning algorithms to try to spot misinformation on its platform, and promised to share vast amounts of data, including posts, links, and other info, with private researchers who would be given the power to flag alleged disinformation campaigns.

    Facebook is dragging its feet on its earlier promises to share data with researchers funded by billionaire-controlled foundations ahead of the 2020 presidential race, with the group of seven mostly US-based non-profits involved in the project, including the Knight Foundation and the Charles Koch Foundation, reportedly threatening to pull out of the project.

    According to the social media giant, the commitment to share the data with non-profit researchers, who have also received financial support from organisations such as the Omidyar Network and the Democracy Fund, foundations which have regularly associated with George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, is counterbalanced by Facebook’s commitment to user privacy and security.

    “At one level, it’s difficult as there’s a large amount of data and Facebook has concerns around privacy,” Tom Glaisyer, managing director of the Public Square Program at the Democracy Fund, said. “But frankly, our digital public square doesn’t appear to be serving our democracy,” he complained.

    Facebook vice president of special projects Elliot Schrage, charged with managing the oversight campaign, defended the company’s position. “The whole reason Mark [Zuckerberg] announced this programme in the first place is he believes that the most productive and instructive debates are driven by data and independent analysis,” Schrage told the New York Times.

    “I know of no private company that has invested more to build tools and technologies to make private data publicly available for public research,” Schrage added.

    'Differential Privacy' Algorithm

    In 2018, shortly after Zuckerberg told Congress about his company’s commitment to preventing interference in future US elections, Facebook partnered with a research commission known as Social Science One, which was charged with determining what information could be sent to the foundation-funded researchers. After weighing the privacy concerns, Facebook applied a “differential privacy” algorithm which would allow researchers to study the group data in detail, but limited their access to information from individual users.

    But some foundation-funded researchers have complained that the data they obtained didn’t provide them with enough information about possible disinformation campaigns. Ariel Sheen, a Colombia-based researcher, claims his group has found evidence of a disinformation campaign by Venezuelan media on Facebook using fake accounts, but that the social media giant has not provided the necessary information for them to prove it.

    “We believe that it is imperative for our research to continue as originally agreed to by Facebook,” Sheen insisted.

    Facebook Burned on Privacy Before

    Facebook has faced repeated censure over scandals centering on user data privacy in recent years, with the largest being the 2017-2018 data mining scandal involving the harvesting of the data of tens of millions of Facebook users without their consent by British data firm Cambridge Analytica. The social media giant has been fined vast sums of money over the various privacy leaks, with the Federal Trade Commission handing down a massive $5 billion fine in July after finding repeated violations of Facebook’s commitments not to deceive users about its privacy practices.

    In addition to privacy concerns, Facebook has been accused of widespread censorship of alternative voices, banning or otherwise restricting alternative news media, communities dedicated to social issues, such as police accountabilitypoliticians from outside the political mainstream, etc.

    Earlier this month, Republican Senator Josh Hawley challenged Mark Zuckerberg to prove his commitment to tackling alleged bias, privacy and competition concerns on his platform, challenging Facebook to sell WhatsApp and Instagram and to submit to an independent third-party audit on possible censorship. “He said no to both,” Hawley complained.

    Related:

    Snapchat Rolls Out 'Project Voldemort' to Help Anti-Trust Agency Investigate Facebook - Reports
    Facebook Backtracks, Bans Ukrainian-Run Facebook Page After US Social Media Outcry
    Thousands of Facebook Users Report 'Total Blackout' of Social Media Site
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse