Thousands of Facebook Users Report 'Total Blackout' of Social Media Site

Issues with the popular social media platform started at about 2 p.m. BST (1 p.m. GMT) across Europe, including the United Kingdom, reports say.

The social network has gone down, with about 43 percent of users reporting a "total blackout", while 36 percent are reportedly having problems with the news feed, and 18 percent are experiencing problems with logging in, the DownDetector website showed.

Despite the fact that users in almost all countries in Europe, along with some parts of western Asia and northern Africa, are having issues with Facebook, many people seem to be unaffected.

Facebook users immediately took to Twitter to complain about the "blackout".

Je crois que mon Wiko rainbow plantait moins que @FacebookFR. Les gars il est 16h47, c'est vendredi... 😭 #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/po5FA3IrTV — Sarah Ichou (@Sarah_Ichou_) September 27, 2019

Facebook and instagram down. pic.twitter.com/LB3sUybZyd — Darkside Coffee (@Adrian___Jones) September 27, 2019

Prior to this, in July, Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat users reported having problems with the social media platforms’ apps and websites.