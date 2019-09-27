Watch NASA Simulation of Black Hole Twisting Space Time With Its Overwhelming Force

Specialists from NASA published a magnificent visualisation of a black hole, which manipulates gravitational waves. The simulation shows the matter around the stellar object transforming into an accretion disk, depicted as a thin and hot line.
The gravitation waves pulled by the black hole are twisted and transformed by its monstrous weight. They are depicted as orange lines, "melting" and rotating around the black "heart" of the hole, where the gravitation is so strong that no particle can escape it.
