Register
18:12 GMT +326 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Amazon Alexa

    Privacy Be Damned! Amazon Unveils New Range of Products to Listen to Users Everywhere

    © Photo : Amazon
    Tech
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe

    Amazon has launched a range of wearable ‘digital assistants’, to ensure Alexa accompanies users everywhere they go and whatever they’re doing.

    Unveiled at an event in Seattle 26th September, Amazon’s Echo Frames smart glasses, Echo Loop ring and Echo Buds will connect Alexa with wearers’ face, hands and ears.

    The US$179.99 Echo Frames are equipped with directional speakers and microphones for Alexa, meaning emails, texts and other information can be read out to users, removing the need for them to do so themselves.

    Unlike the much-maligned Google Glass however, Alexa smart glasses aren’t equipped have a display or camera, but can be equipped with prescription lenses.

    The US$129.99 Echo Loop is a smart ring that vibrates to alert users of notifications, while built-in microphones and a speaker can be used to interact with Alexa. Echo Buds, competitors to Apple’s AirPods, will also cost US$129.99 and feature a wireless design, active noise reduction technology and integrated Alexa functionality similar to that provided by Siri with second-generation AirPods.

    ​Along with the new Alexa devices were a variety of Alexa-powered devices, including a smart oven, updated Echo Dot with integrated clock, improved standard Echo, smaller and cheaper Echo Flex that plugs into the wall, Echo Show 8 smart display, Echo Glow smart lamp for kids and pet tracker Fetch powered by long-range, low-power networking technology, Sidewalk.

    The event also saw the release of Alexa’s first celebrity voice – users can download actor Samuel L Jackson’s booming baritone to their devices for a mere $4.99, in both ‘explicit’ and ‘clean’ versions. Other celebrity voices will be added in 2020.

    Privacy Concerns

    Amazon further used the opportunity to announce it had improved the software responsible for listening out for ‘wake word’ “Alexa”, increasing accuracy 50 percent in the last 12 months and reducing false activations as a result. It’s claimed this improvement will ensure private conversations aren’t accidentally recorded. Meanwhile, changes to the way devices handle voice data, including allowing users to automatically delete voice recordings every three - 18 months, were also outlined.

    However, it’s unclear whether such reassurances will assuage ever-growing privacy fears about Alexa and ‘Internet-of-Things’ devices more generally. In particular, it was revealed in April Amazon employs thousands of people the world over to listen to voice recordings captured in Echo users’ homes and offices. 

    The recordings are transcribed and annotated before being fed back into the software – the stated aim is to eliminate gaps in the voice assistant’s understanding of human speech so it can better respond to commands, although reviewers are required to record the data whether the device has been activated purposely or not, and if reviewers hear any private details such as names or bank details, they’re told to simply mark it as “critical data” and move on to the next audio file.

    Amazon says its reviewers “only annotate an extremely small number of interactions from a random set of customers in order to improve the customer experience”, and uses the data to train speech recognition and natural language understanding systems, so Alexa can optimally understand requests.

    Nonetheless, Amazon doesn’t explicitly tell users a human could be listening to private recordings of their day-to-day lives – and the recordings are linked with account numbers, device serial numbers and a user’s name.

    Furthermore, for all Amazon’s claims of internal security overhaul, the ecommerce monopole said nothing of the immense risk of smart device hacking by malicious external actors. The ability to take over IoT devices isn’t even restricted to the most sophisticated hackers - in August 2017, Wired demonstrated how a security researcher turned an Echo into a wiretap just by getting his hands on it.

    Related:

    Sex, Spies, and Audio Tape: Amazon's Alexa Caught Snooping on Copulating Couples – Report
    Amazon to Provide ‘Opt Out’ Settings for Alexa After Outrage as Staff Listened to Users Having Sex
    Britain’s Crime Agency May Use Alexa to Build 'Voiceprint' Database to Catch Criminals - Report
    Amazon's Alexa Now Understands, Speaks Fluent Hindi
    Tags:
    Amazon Echo, Amazon, Alexa robot, Alexa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse