Netizens Laugh as Video Captures Porsche Taycan Driving by Broken Tesla Model S at Nurburgring

Tesla has reportedly brought several Model S prototypes with a new 3-motor “Plaid” powertrain to the Nurburgring racetrack, testing the new version of the electric sedan, and trying to beat the record recently established by the Porsche Taycan for the fastest 4-door electric sedan at the ring. Achieving the latter with a time of 7:20, the Elon Musk-founded company is now aiming to beat this record next month.

However, something clearly went wrong, as a new video shows the Model S Plaid ending up breaking down on the track and having to be towed away – and its rival, the Porsche Taycan, casually driving by.

Electric car lovers went crazy over the video. “Tesla totally humiliated. Unable to complete the timed round, unable to complete with production Porsche and at the end finishing on diesel tow. It couldn't have been worse,” one of the comments reads. “It's like getting pulled over by the cops in front of your neighborhood, and having everyone watch,” another user said.

"To finish first, you have to finish first"



I just love the epic attention the mother of all race-tracks gets because of Tesla’s attempt to set a record in a prototype.

I'm sure that the Porsche engineers will just think: Well plaid! 😎 #nuerburgring pic.twitter.com/Ul1oLWhHAX — Sascha Pallenberg (@sascha_p) September 20, 2019

Dear real car enthusiasts of all stripes:



You’ve just had your realization. Understandably, you don’t quite believe what happened. How can he flat out lie and cheat like that? Don’t worry, you aren’t alone. Welcome to $TSLAQ. pic.twitter.com/EoDSolbOTf — TeslaCharts (@TESLAcharts) September 19, 2019

